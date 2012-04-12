Dolby and Philips Unveil 3DHD Format for Glasses-Free Devices



LAS VEGAS: Dolby Labs and Royal Philips teamed up to create Dolby3D, a suite of technologies designed to deliver full HD 3D content to 3D-enabled devices, including glasses-free displays. Dolby 3D is a complete system designed to work throughout the content chain to deliver glasses-free 3D material over existing distribution systems to tablets, TVs, laptops or smartphones. Dolby says the technology allows viewing from any angle. Dolby is demonstrating the technology at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.





