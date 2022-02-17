DJI’s Ronin 4D 6K Cinema Camera Combo Is Now Available

LOS ANGELES—DJI has announced that its Ronin 4D 6K Cinema Camera, which was announced last fall along with the Ronin 4D 8K Cinema Camera, has begun shipping.

The Ronin 4D 8k is expected to become available in June of 2022.

DJI is billing the cameras as the next generation of cinema production, with innovative gimbal, imaging and modular designs.

The Ronin 4D's modular design is made up of a core processing unit and a gimbal camera featuring DJI's flagship Zenmuse X9 sensor and the new DJI CineCore 3.0 image processing system with DCCS (DJI Cinema Color System). The core cameras can be built out with a variety of mix-and-match accessories, depending on one's production needs in the studio or on location, the company said.

The compact camera features a built-in gimbal that installs on the arm of the main unit, and it adds a fourth Z-axis to the traditional 3-axis design for additional stability in motion, particularly during dolly movement, to prevent vertical shake.

The gimbal provides multiple visual sensors, an IMU (inertia/force sensor), and a barometer to keep the camera rock steady. Its AMF (Automated Manual Focus) technology provides accurate autofocus while also allowing the camera operator to control focus at any time during the automated process.

Key features of the DJI Ronin 4D 4-Axis Cinema Camera 6K combo include:

DJI Ronin 4D adds a Z-Axis to the traditional 3-axis gimbal setup to decrease vertical camera shake and provide faster responses to lens movements in any direction. It is also equipped with forward and downward dual-visual sensors for visual positioning.

In the Autofocus mode, Ronin 4D's LiDAR Range Finder detects subject movement up to 20 times per second. With the focus motor mounted, autofocus is available even on manual lenses. ActiveTrack Pro enables cinema-standard tracking shots, and continuous tracking is available, even from farther distances.

ProRes HQ & Raw Video up to 6K60. The Zenmuse X9 6K sensor can capture up to 6K60 or 4K120 video with 800/5000 dual native ISO.

DJI O3 Pro Video Transmission provides a 20,000-foot transmission range with 2.4GHz, 5.8GHz, and the DFS frequency band. A 1080p/60fps FHD feed can be output to multiple remote monitors simultaneously with enhanced security and stability. And Ronin 4D's High-Bright Remote Monitor facilitates coordinated shooting with convenient monitoring, recording, and playback.

LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Module. LiDAR Waveform directly shows environment depth information, and provides easy and intuitive operation. With Ronin 4D, focusing is no longer limited to experienced focus pullers. New users can now easily achieve professional-grade focusing precision.