DJI Drone Arena Officially Opens In Korea

YONGIN CITY, SOUTH KOREA—DJI officially opened its first DJI Arena in Korea to the public Wednesday. The drone maker said the facility aims to provide a gathering place for aerial enthusiasts as well as a practice venue for those who are learning about aerial technology such as first-time pilots.



“The DJI Arena will help foster the local drone culture and play an important role in building a healthy UAV ecosystem in Korea,” said DJI Korea Country Manager Moon Tae-hyun. “The opening of the DJI Arena is our commitment to the development of the local UAV market. There is huge potential in how UAV technologies can change the way people see the world and create positive impact to people's lives. Our goal is to make aerial technology more accessible, reliable and easier to use for anyone who wants to use it.”



The 15,000-square-foot arena offers an adjustable LED-lit circuit for pilots who want to test their skills, LCD TVs to show spectators the first-person view from the drone, and a maintenance room equipped with charging docks and workstations for minor repairs. It will accommodate individual and group bookings from 7 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Each session is three hours, with an entrance fee of 15,000 KRW (US$13.650) per person per session. Maximum per session is 12. Corporate rentals for up to 30 people is 500,000 KRW (US$452) plus another 30,000 KRW (US$27) per person.



Private lessons with a professional pilot will be available, and a children's flying academy will start in September. Visitors are required to bring their own drones for individual and group bookings while DJI will provide the Phantom 4 for participants in the educational programs.



The DJI Arena is located at 441 Mabuk-dong, Giheung-gu, Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.