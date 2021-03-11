Disney Surpasses $200B in Total Assets, TradingPlatform Reports

LONDON—Disney has firmly established itself as the leading media company in the world, with the numbers to back it up. According to TradingPlatforms.com, Disney now has more than $200 billion in total assets, more than four times the amount of the next largest media company.

In 2020, Disney recorded assets of nearly $201 billion, the first time that it has crossed the $200 billion mark. Disney’s assets include its animation studio, live-action film and TV production, theme parks and, most recently, its streaming services.

While Disney was already the leading media company prior to the launch of Disney+, the addition of the streaming service has been key in Disney reaching its latest heights. Disney+ recently hit 100 million global subscribers, four years ahead of its initial expected pace.

In 2019, when Disney+ launched, the company saw its total assets grow 97% year-over-year, from $98.6 billion to $193.98 billion. From 2016-2020, Disney saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%.

The closest media company to Disney is Vivendi, which has about $42 billion in total assets. Netflix, while topping Disney+ in subscribers, is far behind in total assets at $27 billion.

Compared to the largest companies in the world, Disney ranks 15th on the S&P 500, as of February 2021, with an estimated market cap of $320 billion.