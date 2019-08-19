Disney+ Sets International Launch Dates, Pricing

BURBANK, Calif.—Disney+ will waste little time rolling out to international markets, as TVT’s sister publication Broadcasting & Cable has reported the Walt Disney Co.’s plans for its new streaming service. Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand will have access to Disney+ as of November, with it launching in Canada and the Netherlands the same day as in the U.S., Nov. 12, and Australia and New Zealand debuting it a week later on Nov. 19.

In addition to launch dates, Disney announced pricing in those countries. For Canada, the streaming service will cost $9.99 in Canadian dollars; €6.99 in the Netherlands; Australians will be able to sign up for $8.99 in Australia dollars; and $9.99 New Zealand dollars in that country. In the U.S., the service will cost $6.99.

Disney says that is has distribution deals with all major platforms to access Disney+ on mobile and connected TVs, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Xbox One, Sony Android-based TVs, PlayStation 4 and Roku players and TV models.