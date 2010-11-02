Disney partners with Amazon for ToyHopper app

Disney is pursuing more mobile commerce opportunities via its own FamilyFun magazine’s ToyHopper app. FamilyFun magazine, which Disney Publishing Worldwide has been publishing for 19 years, annually tests more than 500 toys in conjunction with families to select its “best of the best.”

These recommendations are part of the ToyHopper app, which is marketed to parents as a way to do all their shopping via iPhone, iPod touch or iPad. ToyHopper now features more than 280 toys categorized by age suitability, price, theme and type of product. The app then allows users to purchase the selected toys through Amazon. Amazon was selected because it had most of the products featured in the app as well as a good mobile interface.

The ToyHopper app, which is available in Apple’s App Store for $1.99, also offers integrated sponsorship of product collections and ad support among its commerce opportunities.