Disney moves into iPhone, iPad territory

Walt Disney Studios has made a couple of important moves in recent weeks, resulting in a bigger footprint in the Apple iPhone/iPad/iTouch environment. The company launched a social media channel on the thisMoment platform, aggregating its “Step Up 3D” movie content from Facebook, MySpace and YouTube onto one integrated application. The platform also provides brand promotions across platforms with a consistent, easy-to-navigate experience. ThisMoment, available for download in the Apple App Store, is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The platform also promises to provide Disney with relevant data and traffic analytics as well as more control over providing a consistent experience across platforms.

Walt Disney also acquired the popular music game developer Tapulous, which created the top-rated iPhone music game series “Tap Tap,” which has been downloaded more than 35 million times. With the 99 cent “Tap Tap Revenge,” the company’s sales were estimated at $1 million per month. With the purchase, the Palo Alto, CA-based Tapulous becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Disney, under the aegis of the Disney Interactive Media Group.