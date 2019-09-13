Disney, Microsoft Team on Content Creation Via the Cloud

REDMOND, Wash. & BURBANK, Calif.—A new collaborative effort between Disney and Microsoft will strive toward developing new production and post-production processes—or as the company’s put it in their combined press release, from “scene to screen”—for content via the cloud.

The two companies have agreed to a five-year partnership that will see Microsoft become an innovation partner with the Walt Disney Studio’s StudioLAB as they develop new ways to create, produce and distribute content via the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Avid is also working closely with Disney and Microsoft on these developments.

Using Microsoft’s cloud alliance with Avid, the companies say they have already produced media workflows that are currently running in the cloud, including collaborative editing, content archiving, active backup and production continuity. Using Avid products like Avid MediaCentral, MediaCentral | Cloud UX, Nexis | Cloud storage and Avid Media Composer—all of which run natively on Azure—are said to provide the foundation for transforming content creation and content management.

“The combination of Azure’s hyperscale capacity, global distribution and industry-leading storage and networking capabilities with Disney’s strong history of industry leadership unlocks new opportunity in the media and entertainment space and will power new ways to drive content and creativity at scale,” said Kate Johnson, president of Microsoft US. “With Azure as the platform cloud for content, we’re excited to work with the team at StudioLAB to continue to drive innovation across Disney’s broad portfolio of studios.”