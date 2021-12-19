Disney Channels Return to YouTube TV, Subscribers Get $15 Break

YouTube TV says that it has reached an agreement that will restore Disney channels, less than 48 hours after they were removed over carriage negotiations broke down. YouTube TV also said that it would give all current subscribers a $15 break off the monthly $65 rate, a promise it made when the Disney channels disappeared Friday night.

"We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney to return their content to YouTube TV while preserving a $64.99/month price for our members," Google said in an email sent to YouTube TV's more than 4 million subscribers. "We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as any recordings that were previously in your Library. We will also be turning on the local ABC stations over the course of the day.

"As we promised a $15 discount while the Disney content remained off platform, we will still honor a one﻿-﻿time credit for all impacted Base Plan members.

For any of you who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we will still honor the one﻿-﻿time $15 credit on your bill if you resume your membership before you lose access. Visit tv.youtube.com/membership and click ‘Add’ to return the Base Plan to your membership. Note, you will still see a $64.99 price upon re﻿-﻿activating your membership, but a one﻿-﻿time discount will be reflected in your next bill.

"We apologize for the disruption and appreciate your patience as we continued to negotiate on your behalf. We also appreciate Disney's partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement."