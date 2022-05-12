Dish Wireless Selects Radcom to Monitor Its 5G Network

TEL AVIV, Israel—Radcom has announced that it was selected by Dish Wireless to provide its Radcom Ace solution to monitor customers' experience across Dish's 5G Smart Network.

Radcom Ace will enable the company to monitor and analyze service quality across its nationwide deployment and proactively ensure the best customer experience.

"We are thrilled to be part of Dish’s cloud-native 5G network, as it aims to innovate by launching nationwide 5G services using the latest cutting-edge technologies," said Eyal Harari, CEO, Radcom. "Our cloud technology will allow DISH to launch 5G smoothly, offer a superior customer experience, gain real-time insights into how the network is performing 24/7 and ensure confidence when testing and rolling out new advanced services."

"Our standalone 5G network is the first to be fully deployed on the public cloud, and we needed an assurance market leader that shared our innovative vision," said Jeff McSchooler, executive vice president of wireless network operations, Dish Wireless. "We selected Radcom because its advanced cloud technology will ensure our customers have access to reliable network performance and a great user experience."

Radcom Ace uses built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable DISH to differentiate from its competition through automation that solves issues faster, saves engineering resources, and proactively maintains service quality across the network, the companies said.

In addition, Radcom Ace provides scalability, performance, and efficiency to monitor the network continually and runs on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), the companies said.

For more information about Radcom ACE deployed on AWS, visit https://radcom.com/solutions/cloud-assurance/amazon-aws/.