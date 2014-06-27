Dish Uses Synacor Cloud ID

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ENGLEWOOD, COLO.— Synacor Inc. has extended its partnership with Dish to deploy Cloud ID Social Login for in-home and mobile TV Everywhere access via Dish Anywhere, which allows subscribers to access pay-TV content with accounts like Facebook, Twitter or Google+.



By keeping the authentication process simple and layering-on familiar social login capabilities, Dish and Synacor are eliminating the barriers to entry that may deter subscribers from accessing content.



Dish has long been a user of Synacor's Cloud ID SSO Authentication platform to bring a seamless, single sign-on experience to its 14 million pay-TV subscribers.



Synacor’s passive login technology combined with SSO, which detects when the authentication process already has been completed, allows subscribers to skip repeating the login process while accessing select Dish sites and applications, from web or mobile devices. The solution for Dish also automatically detects subscriber language preference, serving up an English or Spanish interface.



Synacor's Cloud ID identity management platform provides authentication services for TV Everywhere, messaging, value added services and mobile apps. These capabilities help MVPDs, consumer electronics companies, app developers and programmers to provide a secure and trusted identity management solution to their end-consumers. Synacor recently announced its industry-first white-label auto authentication solution.