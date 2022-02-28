Dish to Trial VMware RAN Intelligent Controller on Its 5G Network

BARCELONA—Dish and VMware have announced that Dish will trial VMware’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) as the platform on top of which Dish’s complex radio access network (RAN) workloads will run.

The companies made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress 2022.

“Dish is building a first-of-its-kind network that will move the entire industry forward,” Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s Service Provider and Edge business unit, said. “We’re excited to be a part of the journey as we continue to work with Dish and its ecosystem partners to launch the first Open RAN-based 5G network in the United States.”

“Dish’s Network of Networks will leverage network slicing, Open RAN (O-RAN), and other 5G innovations to provide customized network services,” explained Marc Rouanne, executive vice president and chief network officer at Dish Wireless. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all experience. It can be customizable, by speed, latency, data requirements – all defined by the customer. We are redefining the relationship between service provider and enterprise, and VMware has been a strategic partner in helping us achieve this vision.”

Mware RIC is a multi-RAN, multi-cloud platform that abstracts the underlying RAN infrastructure and can host both near-real-time applications (xApps) and non-real-time applications (rApps). These apps enable new capabilities – automation, optimization and service customization – that fuel innovation across a telco network.

During the trial, Dish will evaluate VMware RIC on its ability to: