Dish Opens Hopper API to Third-Party Devs

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. – Dish has opened up its Hopper app to developers. As of Tuesday, Dish said “trusted partners” would be able to access many of the application programming interfaces that it uses for Dish Explorer, the mobile app for the satellite operators Hopper set-top. Explorer essentially is Dish’s virtual remote for tablet computers.



Developers will be able to create new ways for subscribers to find shows on the program guide or recorded to the Hopper’s hard drive. Their apps will also be able to control the Hopper by changing channels, setting recordings and playing back DVR and on-demand shows.



“Dish already has its own suite of mobile apps designed to work with the Hopper, but we want to see what other experiences trusted partners might create if given the opportunity,” said said Vivek Khemka, senior vice president of Product Management for Dish.



Thuuz Sports is the first developer to incorporate Dish’s APIs into their app, enabling Dish customers to control their Hopper receiver directly from Android or iOS smartphones. Thuuz Sports uses real-time analytics and social signaling to alert viewers to exciting sporting events.



Fans can customize the app based on their favorite teams and sports leagues, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAF and NCAABB. The Thuuz Sports app also enables one-click recording of live or upcoming matches on the Hopper if a customer is away from their TV.



Dish’s Hopper set-top remains the object of litigation by broadcasters because of an ad-skipping feature that targets only over-the-air networks. The Hopper automatically records primetime programming from Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC, with an “AutoHop” option that skips commercials on playback. Broadcasters claim this violate copyright law in that it materially alters their signal.



CBS, Fox and NBCU filed suits in a California federal court, and CBS filed a retransmission violation suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, saying Dish failed to mention the Hopper during contract negotiations.



Last year, Fox lost a bid for an injunction from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, a decision now on appeal at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.



In the meantime, Dish has marched forward, rolling out a version of the Hopper with Sling place-shifting capability. The Sling-Hopper was the subject of controversy at the January Consumer Electronics Show when CNET, which is owned by CBS, gave it a “Best of CES” award, which CBS summarily kyboshed. The Consumer Electronics Association then stepped in declared the Sling-Hopper a best-in-show winner.



Following the CES hoo-ha, Dish rolled out a Hopper mobile app in March for following the NCAA playoffs.



