DISH Media and Oracle Partner on Targeted TV Ads

ENGLEWOOD, Co. & AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle has announced that it is working with Dish Media to make it easier for marketers to reach and engage with their desired target audiences on TV.

As part of the effort, marketers can now send different ads to specific households through Dish TV and Sling TV using Oracle Advertising’s data sets.

The companies reported that a brand could use its first-party data along with third-party data sets from Oracle Audiences, powered by Oracle’s ID Graph, to deliver ads that are more timely and better targeted to a viewer’s interests.

For example: a marketer at an automaker could advertise a minivan to a household with young children, and a coupe to a household with a single adult, Marc Grabowski, GVP, Oracle Advertising explained in a blog post.

“Today, cable and satellite services, streaming services and connected TVs (CTV) are changing the game and, in the process, helping to make television one of the most effective ways for marketers to engage with viewers,” Grabowsky wrote. “With these advanced television services, marketers can tap into valuable audience data insights for more targeted buying and accurate measurement.”

The collaboration with Dish, he added, will further enhance their ability to reach targeted audiences.

"Dish Media’s collaboration with Oracle Advertising allows marketers to buy from hundreds of audience segments available, with the flexibility to incorporate their own data set for precise activation on Dish TV and Sling TV,” explained Kemal Bokhari, general manager, Data and Analytics at Dish Media. “Dish Media has strong match rates with the industry leading Oracle ID Graph and we are pleased to offer expanded targeting solutions for our clients.”

In addition to the collaboration with Dish Media, Oracle announced that it is also expanding its Oracle Audiences segments to include over 110 new CTV-specific segments that will help marketers reach and engage viewers based on OTT streaming viewership and CTV device ownership, noted Grabowski.

“These new audience segments, which include viewing behaviors, demographics like age and marital status, and activities and interests, are available for activation across demand side platforms (DSPs) today,” he wrote.

According to Grabowski, Oracle has more than 50,000 audience segments and its curated data assets span all verticals and data types, including purchase-based, online behavioral, demographic, and more.