DISH Launches New Remote App for Enterprise Customers

ENGLEWOOD, CO--DISH recently launched DISH OnePoint, a free download that allows users to control multiple televisions using an iPad or Android tablet. After loading the DISH OnePoint remote app onto a device, users can control televisions connected to DISH set-top boxes in locations such as sports bars, waiting rooms and fitness centers.

DISH OnePoint is free to load on iPad (iOS v10 and up) and Android tablets (v6.0 and up). The app also works with Wally, DISH's set-top box for businesses, as well as Hopper (all generations) and Joey (all models) receivers, when connected to the internet. Support for Hopper Duo is coming soon.

DISH OnePoint offers users a variety of features:

Single interface – Control all TVs connected to the property's network via a single app, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.

Custom groups – Rename individual receivers and create custom groups to easily control a single TV, a group of TVs or the entire entertainment system.

Favorites – Indicate favorite channels or categories in the interactive guide for efficient channel changes across individual or groups of TVs.

– Indicate favorite channels or categories in the interactive guide for efficient channel changes across individual or groups of TVs. Interactive guide & search – Search for content in the interactive guide without interrupting the current program. Filter content by pre-selected favorites or genre, including sports, movies and shows.

"For businesses with multiple TVs, DISH OnePoint eliminates the stress of mixing up remotes or scrolling endlessly through the programming guides," said Alistair Chatwin, vice president of DISH Business. "Now customers don't have to miss a second of their team's game or favorite show while waiting for employees to find the right channel – DISH OnePoint creates a better television experience for everyone."