Dish Launches French Children’s Channel



LOS ANGELES: TV5Monde reached an agreement with Dish Network to launch a children’s French-language channel, Tivi5Monde. It will be part of a French-language tier coasting $19.99 monthly.



The new channel is being programmed to appeal to children and youth audiences ages 4-14.



Dish’s Chris Kuelling noted that the direct broadcast satellite TV provider carries 200 ethnic channels in 29 languages.





