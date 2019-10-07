Dish, Fox Come to Retransmission Agreement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—The blackout of Fox stations for Dish customers came to an end over the weekend, as the two sides finalized a multi-year carriage agreement, according to an announcement from Dish. As a result, Fox’s owned-and-operated stations, as well as FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes are once again available for Dish customers.

Fox stations’ went dark on Dish on Sept. 26. The new deal, for which financial terms have not been disclosed, was completed in time that Dish customers were able to watch this past Sunday’s NFL games that aired on Fox.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations,” a statement from Dish read.

Fox confirmed the agreement in a statement of its own:

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Dish and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ access to the Fox networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption.”