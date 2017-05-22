Dish Customers Can Go Hands Free With Amazon’s Alexa
ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish and Amazon have teamed up to allow viewers to go hands-free with their TVs. Now available, Dish customers with a Hopper or Wally and an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Amazon Tap can use Alexa to watch TV.
Users with an internet-connected Hopper or Wally can ask Alexa to navigate, play, pause, fast-forward, rewind and search content based on channel, title, actor or genre. Universal search functionality works across Dish’s live, recorded and on-demand titles, as well as titles on Netflix.
Alexa can be set-up on a Dish TV by enabling Dish TV in the Alexa app, entering the receiver code into the app and then activating, then pairing the Hopper/Wally with the Amazon Echo device.
Also announced was that the Dish Anywhere app experience is now available through Amazon Fire TV products.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox