Dish Customers Can Go Hands Free With Amazon’s Alexa

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish and Amazon have teamed up to allow viewers to go hands-free with their TVs. Now available, Dish customers with a Hopper or Wally and an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Amazon Tap can use Alexa to watch TV.

Users with an internet-connected Hopper or Wally can ask Alexa to navigate, play, pause, fast-forward, rewind and search content based on channel, title, actor or genre. Universal search functionality works across Dish’s live, recorded and on-demand titles, as well as titles on Netflix.

Alexa can be set-up on a Dish TV by enabling Dish TV in the Alexa app, entering the receiver code into the app and then activating, then pairing the Hopper/Wally with the Amazon Echo device.

Also announced was that the Dish Anywhere app experience is now available through Amazon Fire TV products.