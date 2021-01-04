Discovery+ Launches on All Major Streaming Platforms

NEW YORK—Discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new streaming service, has officially launched in the U.S. with availability on all major streaming platforms and devices.

Discovery+ enters the market with a range of options for viewers to access it. The SVOD is available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs; iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV; Android phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV OS devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices; the Roku platform; and 2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs.

Discovery+ also has a partnership with Verizon in the U.S. that will provide a year subscription for the service to new and existing Verizon wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan. A six month free subscription is available to customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans. Also, new Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection customers can get a free year subscription.

Discovery also has a deal in place with Sky in the U.K. and Ireland for discovery+. In addition, a deal with Vodafone TV has been announced bringing the streaming service to Vodafone subscribers in the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

As far as content, discovery+ will be the exclusive streaming home to Discovery brands that include the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Network. Content will also be available from A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime and natural history content from the BBC. For European subscribers, it will also be the home of Eurosports content and the Olympics.

In total, discovery+ is expected to feature more than 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio, as well as more than 50 original titles and more than 150 hours of exclusive content at launch.

Discovery+ is available for $4.99/month with ads and $6.99/month without ads in the U.S. Each account allows for up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.