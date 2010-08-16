Discovery launches Discovery Mobile on FLO TV network

Discovery Communications has launched its Discovery Mobile channel on Qualcomm’s FLO TV mobile broadcast network. The new mobile channel debuted with 24/7 coverage of the popular annual Shark Week, which aired Aug. 1-7. The channel will also feature full-length episodes of Discovery favorites including “Cash Cab,” “Deadliest Catch,” “Dirty Jobs” and “Man vs. Wild.”

In addition to these shows, the FLO TV channel will feature series from other Discovery Communication networks including Animal Planet (“River Monsters” and “Whale Wars”) and the Science Channel (“How It’s Made” and “Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman”). Discovery Communications also stated its intention to introduce VOD features later in 2010.

The launch of Discovery’s dedicated FLO TV channel comes just weeks after Qualcomm Chairman/CEO Paul Jacobs confirmed that the company is looking to either sell FLO TV or partner with others. As to the timing of Discovery Communications’ announcement, Rebecca Glashow, senior vice president of digital media distribution, said, “It's about quality of video and being behind a pay wall — that's where Discovery wants to be.”

