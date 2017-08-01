DirecTV Now Seeking Cloud DVR Testers

DALLAS—DirecTV Now appears to be on the recruiting path to bring in beta testers for its cloud DVR feature. Eyeing a fall debut, reports indicate that DirecTV Now has emailed invitations to join the beta trial that is set to begin this summer. AT&T confirmed that beta testing was set to begin this summer, but as of now no details are known about how much storage the cloud DVR feature will offer in either the beta trial or when it is released commercially, or at what price point.

The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.