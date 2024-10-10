DirecTV Jumps on the FAST Bandwagon

DirecTV plans to launch its own FAST channel in November, according to a report in USA Today. The free ad-supported streaming service, dubbed “MyFree DirecTV,” is scheduled to launch on Nov. 15 and will feature ad-supported live TV channels and an on-demand library of series, shows and movies, with the promise of more channels in 2025.

Like most FAST services, it will be available on most mobile devices as well as select smart TVs including Google TV, USA Today said. DirecTV also said that it may offer free live programming from A&E, The Walt Disney Co., Fox and others, in addition to on-demand.

“We’re going to have some very high-quality, I would call it the best of the best FAST channels,” a DirecTV spokesperson said.

Viewers of the free service will have the option of upgrading to the paid services within MyFree DirecTV, she added.

The move is part of the satellite company’s efforts to diversify its programming options in “smaller, more tailored packages,” according to the spokeswoman. DirecTV has seen a rapid decline in subscribers, having lost an estimated 1.8 million subscribers in 2023 alone. The move to FAST could also help immunize the company against disruptions to its services, including frequent carriage disputes with major studios.

DirecTV announced Sept. 30 that it is merging with its main competitor, Echostar, which operates the Dish satellite pay TV service, with about 6 million subscribers. Dish offers its own network of FAST channels on its Hopper 3 system and Sling Freestream service.