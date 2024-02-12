DirecTV, Cox End Station Blackout Just in Time for Super Bowl LVIII
All 12 Cox Media Group stations were returned to the satellite lineup before 6:30 gametime
DirecTV and Cox Media Group ended their carriage dispute just in time for Super Bowl LVIII when the two announced a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement.
The impasse started Feb. 2, after their previous agreement had expired, prompting Cox to pull its 12 stations from DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse in nine cities.
The announcement, made on Super Bowl Sunday, meant that all of the stations—in in particular, CBS stations in Dayton, Ohio and Seattle—were restored immediately just in time for TV’s biggest annual event.
“We will continue to work with broadcasters like CMG, as well as any other programmers, to align the price our customers pay with the value they can expect to receive,” DirecTV said in a statement. “DirecTV and CMG greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers.”
Here are the specific stations and cities where CMG stations were restored:
- Atlanta: WSB – ABC
- Boston: WFXT-FOX
- Charlotte, NC: WSCO-ABC, WAXN-IND
- Dayton, OH: WHIO-CBS
- Eugene, OR: KLSR-FOX, KEVU-MNT
- Jacksonville FL-Brunswick, GA: WFOX-FOX/MNT
- Orlando-Dayton, FL: WFTV-ABC, WRDQ-IND
- Pittsburgh: WPXI-NBC
- Seattle-Tacoma: KIRO-CBS
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.