DirecTV, Cox End Station Blackout Just in Time for Super Bowl LVIII

DirecTV and Cox Media Group ended their carriage dispute just in time for Super Bowl LVIII when the two announced a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement.

The impasse started Feb. 2, after their previous agreement had expired, prompting Cox to pull its 12 stations from DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse in nine cities.

The announcement, made on Super Bowl Sunday, meant that all of the stations—in in particular, CBS stations in Dayton, Ohio and Seattle—were restored immediately just in time for TV’s biggest annual event.

“We will continue to work with broadcasters like CMG, as well as any other programmers, to align the price our customers pay with the value they can expect to receive,” DirecTV said in a statement. “DirecTV and CMG greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers.”

Here are the specific stations and cities where CMG stations were restored: