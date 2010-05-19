DirecTV begins Local HD Rollout in 16 New Markets



DirecTV this week said it will soon begin expanding its local HD broadcast coverage to an additional 16 markets. The markets consist of mostly small and medium-sized DMAs.



The DBS firm said by the end of 2010 it will provide local channels' access to more than 97 percent of U.S. households. When the rollout is complete, it said it will be offering local broadcast outlets in 172 markets (all but 17 with local HD). Typically, "local HD" refers to the affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.



The new local-HD markets DirecTV will roll out in June include:



•Biloxi-Gulfport, Miss.

•Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho

•Joplin-Pittsburg, Mo.



Local HD markets coming up in July-September:



•Albany, Ga.

•Columbus, Ga.

•Gainesville, Fla.

•Montgomery-Selma, Ala.



Local HD markets coming up in September-December:

