DirecTV Adds Univision and TeleFutura HD

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.: DirecTV has added the hi-def feeds of Univision and TeleFutura in its HD expansion. The satellite provider claims to be the first multichannel pay TV service to launch a Spanish-language network in HD nationwide. DirecTV recently announced plans to launch more than 160 HD networks on its systems. Univision and TeleFutura’s feeds were added in anticipation of the 2010 FIFA World Cup soccer championships. DirecTV, which has 14.1 million subscribers, will also add the HD feeds of the two networks’ local affiliates as the World Cup approaches.



Univision and TeleFutura are both owned by Univision Communications, headquartered in New York. DirecTV HD subscribers how now get standard-def versions of Univision East and TeleFutura West will automatically receive the hi-def feeds.



DirecTV earlier this week announced a deal with rival direct broadcast satellite provider Dish Network for a joint advertising platform. The two launched the Advanced Satellite Advertising Platform, or ASAP, to lure clients with a combined reach of 30 million households.

-- Deborah D. McAdams