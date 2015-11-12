DigitalGlue Named Technology Contractor New Production Studio

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF.—A new 35,000-square-foot facility with a 4,000-square-foot production studio is currently under construction in the Southwestern U.S. It was recently announced that DigitalGlue has been tapped to serve as the primary technology contractor to provide 4K-ready systems and other technologies to support both TV and cinematic productions.

The studio will feature 4K cameras that can be used in both the field and studio, with built-in capabilities for digital imaging technicians and media workflows for raw camera footage. Virtual reality and augmented reality technology will also be provided.

In addition to the studio, the facility will have a color correction room with 4K color-rendering capabilities, three edit bays, and a self-contained audio recording studio.

A fully automated workflow, MAM capabilities, and archiving and storage systems will also be added to the studio. It will also feature a fiber-optic transport system for transmitting IP, video, audio and consumer HDMI.

The facility is scheduled to be completed during the summer of 2016.