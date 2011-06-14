Digital Rapids elevates high-volume transcoding for Stellar Inflight

Digital Rapids announced that in-flight entertainment company, Stellar Inflight, is using the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software to transform high volumes of video and audio for both new and traditional in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems and viewing platforms.

A Transcode Manager Server and multiple Transcode Engines are deployed at each of Stellar Inflight’s technical facilities in Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Beijing. High volumes of source files are transformed by Transcode Manager into multiple outputs in the formats required by varying in-flight entertainment systems. Transcode Manager is also used to transcode content for viewing on portable media players and tablets — such as the Apple iPad — now available to passengers on select airlines.