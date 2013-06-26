Digital Edition Archives

Check out our Digital Editions.

October 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Broadcast Engineering this month takes a look at how Comcast consolidated NBC Sports Group’s operations in the former Clairol factory. Additional features in our October issue explore leveraging large datacenter switches for broadcast signal routing, as well as the industry’s shift to a business-driven approach.

Exclusive to our Digital Edition, you’ll learn about what’s new in fiber and designing for 4K.

World Edition:

Broadcast Engineering World’s cover story examines remote editing products and the opportunities they provide for news and sports producers. Also topics covered in this issue include audio monitor placement, optimizing storage and planning for a future without SDI.

September 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Next month’s AES Convention will once again feature one of the world’s largest gathering of audio professionals, attracting attendees worldwide. In our September issue of Broadcast Engineering, we bring you our AES special report, offering in-depth tutorials on audio issues ranging from microphone placement to the latest innovations in audio monitoring. As part of our audio coverage, check out our Digital Edition, where you’ll find an exclusive article on audio for mobile TV.

IBC2013 Product Source:

Hot new products from this year's show.

World Edition:

Broadcast Engineering World’s cover story examines the many challenges that studios face when it comes to their production workflow. Also in this issue, we follow up our extensive IBC product coverage from last month and offer one last peek at an additional 160 products you’ll see at IBC2013. Additional topics we examine include monetizing networks and choosing a router to support multiformat operations.

August 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

In our August issue of Broadcast Engineering, look for our in-depth industry focus on automation. You’ll learn about channel-in-a-box solutions, centralcasting solutions and cloud playout for broadcast. Additional topics we cover in this issue include ABR streaming, file-based workflows and LTFS, and Big Data.

Creating metadata-drive workflows sounds easy, but closer inspection reveals complex and interlocking processes. In our digital edition, we examine metadata-driven workflows. Also exclusive to our digital edition, you’ll find Field Reports on Panasonic’s AG-HPX600 P2 and Shure’s Axient wireless microphone platform.

World Edition:

IBC2013 is right around the corner. Are you ready? You will be with our August world edition, where you’ll find more than 100 products and technologies that will be on display at the show. You’ll also find our IBC map to help you navigate your way through the halls at the RAI. Additional coverage includes articles on SOA for broadcasters and attracting loyal viewers with channel branding.

JULY 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Time is money in the newsroom. The ability to quickly and reliably execute production tasks is critical to news organizations. Broadcast Engineering’s cover story focuses on the technology to build an efficient news workflow. Other topics we examine in this issue include the benefits of Ultra HD, spectrum repacking and selecting video monitors.

Exclusive to our digital edition is a systems design showcase on ZNS, the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. Its straight-to-HD transition from analog has made noticeable leaps in on-air quality and production efficiency. Also a digital edition exclusive is consultant Steve Mullen’s review of the JVC GY-HM650 camera.

World Edition:

High cost, fast pace and top quality: These are three aspects of sports production. Our world edition’s cover story focuses on what it takes to win the broadcast game. Also in this issue, we explore sales for VoD, audio editing, and HEVC and cameras.

JUNE 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Broadcast Engineering’s cover story focuses on George Strait’s “Cowboy” tour and its use of video projection. We also look at whether cable and satellite set-top boxes can undo CALM compliance. Also in this issue, our “NAB Replay” provides coverage of some of the new products and technology from the 2013 NAB Show. Plus, we announce the winners of our annual Pick Hit awards, the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB.

Special Report:

2013 NAB product tabloid. Hot new products from this year's show!

World Edition:

Will three-chip cameras see 4K? That is question addressed in the cover story of our world edition. In addition, we discuss how Europe is warming to KA band satellite, the benefits of fiber, and how international broadcaster RT upgraded to a new HD facility.

MAY 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Broadast Engineering’s cover story takes a look at color grading. Waveform monitors and vectorscopes are vital tools in colorists’ palettes. Other topics we examine in this issue include centralized monitoring, HEVC and the future of DTV.

World Edition:

In our world edition, our cover story takes a look at delivering breaking news. With the public now wanting breaking news within seconds, cellular uplinks give broadcasters a new option to get the story. Also in this issue, we explore cloud MAM and captioning multiplatform, and we take a sneak peek at BroadcastAsia2013.

APRIL 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Broadcast Engineering’s cover story takes a look at the 4K craze. Broadcasters cannot transmit 4K, so why build a production infrastructure. Because, says our author, the technology opens many creative options. Also in this issue, we bring you an additional 300 products that will be on display at the 2013 NAB Show.

World Edition:

In our world edition, our cover story shows you how a central MAM system, along with tiered storage, can keep high-volume assets in check. We continue our NAB Show coverage with an additional 135 products that you won’t want to miss.

MARCH 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

It’s that time of year again — time for broadcasters worldwide to converge on Las Vegas to browse the industry’s offerings. As part our 2013 NAB Show coverage, you’ll find the winning entries of our 12th annual Excellence Awards, a listing of some of the hottest products to be featured at the show and our handy Exhibit Hall Map. Also, Broadcast Engineering examines cloud video processing, metadata-enabled workflows, and wireless and in-ear monitors

World Edition:

It’s that time of year again — time for broadcasters worldwide to converge on Las Vegas to browse the industry’s offerings. As part our 2013 NAB Show coverage, you’ll find the winning entries of our 12th annual Excellence Awards, a listing of some of the hottest products to be featured at the show and our handy Exhibit Hall Map.Also, Broadcast Engineering World takes a look at BPM, 3G-SDI signals, and LTFS and asset management.

FEBRUARY 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

Broadcasters are expected to provide 24/7 coverage for news channels and increasingly sophisticated websites — all while maintaining a tight budget. In our February issue, learn how Ka-band IP-over-satellite systems can help you achieve those goals. Other topics we explore in this issue are Ethernet and IP, as well as video and data conversion. Also, look for our special report on “Building for tomorrow.” Topics covered include video asset management, IP networking, data storage and 4K.

World Edition:

Broadcast Engineering World’s cover story examines the use of tablets and smartphones to create and consume news, and the impact that generating content for mobile devices has on newsroom computer systems and workflow. The issue also takes a look at video wall technology and delivery to the Internet. Also, look for our special report on “Building for tomorrow.” Topics covered include video asset management, IP networking, data storage and 4K.

JANUARY 2013 DIGITAL EDITIONS

US/Canada Edition:

What is the future of broadcasting? That’s the question our cover story addresses. Here we reveal the results of an Ovum/Avid survey of 200 senior broadcast, pay-TV, studio technology and operations executives, who share where they see the industry going. Other topics we explore include RAW camera files and workflow, application-based loudness control, and the development of ATSC 3.0.

World Edition:

The cover story of our world edition examines the challenges of mixing surround sound for TV. Find out what’s needed to ensure a good mix. The issue also takes a look at outsourcing playout and storage, and at how IP is replacing conventional video transport.