Digital Alert Systems to Showcase DASEOC EAS/CAP Devices at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will showcase its range of next-generation Emergency Alert System and Common Alerting Protocol technologies that span all aspects of EAS and CAP requirements, and applications from low to high power DTV.



The new DASEOC M-Series fully integrated EAS/CAP encoder and decoder simultaneously provides all four EAS and CAP functions: CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. Readily integrated into Web, satellite, and wireless systems, the DASEOC also provides the most advanced text-to-speech capabilities on the market, and offers third-party system compatibility.



Digital Alert Systems will also show the DASDEC-II Emergency Messaging Platform for fully integrated emergency alert and CAP management, and its companion product, the new DASDEC MultiStation software with multilingual text-to-speed (TTS). Together they can replace five encoder/decoder sets and reduce wiring, rack space and power requirements.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Digital Alert Systems will be in booth N4812.