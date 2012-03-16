Digital Alert Systems releases NoNOISE-PS

Digital Alert Systems has released the NoNOISE-PS, a professional-grade no-noise power supply option for the company's DASDEC-I and DASDEC-II emergency alert systems (EAS). Ideal for DASDEC units housed and accessed in quiet environments, the new power supply offers new and existing DASDEC users a simple, cost-effective way to ensure noiseless operation.



The new noiseless power supply is an external "brick" supply that replaces the DASDEC systems' currently installed power supply with a connector panel. Unlike the external power supplies of competing EAS systems, the NoNOISE-PS is engineered for use in mission-critical applications. It can be added to any new DASDEC system at time of order, and current DASDEC users can have their existing units retrofitted for the NoNOISE-PS at the Digital Alert Systems' Lyndonville, NY, factory.