Digital Alert Systems develops new Emergency Alert System receivers

At the 2011 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies with new models of receivers.

The new devices, the company said, make it easier and more affordable for broadcasters to meet federal rules and standards. To enable users to meet this year’s FCC compliance deadlines, DAS has expanded its DASDEC series of integrated EAS/CAP devices to include two new DASDEC-II models: the DASLC and the DASLCR.

In addition to simplifying provision of EAS messages to one or more geographical areas, these EAS- and CAP-compliant units meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards in an affordable single-box solution. The new DASLC and DASLCR models offer dual-monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact package. The DASLC offers critical functionality in a low-cost design, while the DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space- and cost-saving package.