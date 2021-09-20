DigiCAP Adds AWS Interoperability to the DigiCaster ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway

SEOUL, South Korea—DigiCAP Co. announced new interoperability for DigiCaster DigiCAP’s virtualized ATSC 3.0 broadcast gateway. The improvements enable ATSC 3.0 signals to be integrated with AWS Elemental Media Services and AWS Elemental Live.

The upgrades will help accelerate ATSC 3.0 station deployments and open up OTT program distribution opportunities, the company said.

The new interoperability enables broadcasters to build a single cloud instance using the DigiCaster ATSC 3.0 broadcast gateway coupled with virtual encoder and transport services from AWS Elemental Media Services and AWS Elemental Live.

This combination can be used to create a cloud based STL (studio to transmitter link) that could be deployed using a single instance on AWS Marketplace. This would make it possible to put an entire ATSC 3.0 station STL on the air using a single software download and typing in the IP address for the station’s transmitter exciter input, greatly simplifying and speeding up ATSC 3.0 station launches.

In terms of OTT distribution, the ATSC 3.0 roadmap includes interactive and personalized distribution capabilities which are a natural fit for a streaming environment. The new interoperability that allows ATSC 3.0 signals to enter a virtualized cloud workspace, moves stations towards that capability and opens up opportunities for innovation in the OTT space.

Joonyoung Park, vice president and fellow at DigiCAP noted that “we are very excited to provide broadcasters the opportunity to use a single cloud instance to accelerate the ATSC 3.0 adoption process and open the doors for ATSC 3.0 OTT innovation.”