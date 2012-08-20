Deutsche Telekom courts housing associations for pay TV growth

German Telco Deutsche Telekom has penetrated the heartland of its cable TV rivals by reaching a deal with the housing association ANTEC Servicepool to deliver TV and radio to about 33,000 apartments in the Hannover metropolitan area.

This follows a campaign by the Telco to increase its presence in the housing association market, which has long been dominated by the country’s cable industry, culminating in an earlier deal with Deutsche Annington to supply services in North-Rhine Westphalia. For ANTEC Servicepool, Deutsche Telekom will provide return-channel capability and deliver TV to a handover point in the basements of the association’s apartment buildings.