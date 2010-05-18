Detroit Public TV deploys pair of Utah Scientific routers aboard HD OB truck

Detroit Public Television (DPTV) has deployed two Utah Scientific routing switchers in its 35ft HD production truck.

The eight-camera-capable truck carries a 48 x 64 UTAH-400 digital router as well as a 32 x 32 UTAH-200 stereo analog audio router. The truck is producing arts, entertainment and sporting event programming for DPTV and is also available for commercial hire.

The UTAH-400 routers are based on an architecture that reduces the complexity of large systems, which provides more capabilities packed into less rack space, reduced power consumption and reduced operating expense. The UTAH-200 is a compact routing switcher that provides flexible control, support for multiple formats and scalability in a 2RU box.