Denver 8 TV Taps Telemetrics Control Systems



MAHWAH, N.J.: Denver 8 TV, a municipal station in the Mile High City, is using Telemetrics gear for production of events held at City Hall.



The Telemetrics PTZ heads are located in three different meeting rooms in the Denver Civic Center; five in council chambers, three in the council committee room and three in another meeting room. All PTZ heads are controlled from two matching control rooms located in the basement of the Civic Center’s historic City Hall. The remote camera positioning and legislative software system is used for live coverage of the Denver City Council meetings, council committee meetings, mayor/council meetings, clerk recorder meetings, independent auditor’s meetings as well as other special meetings, press conferences and presentations as needed.



The Telemetrics CPS-LG-S Legislative Control System features customized touch screens of the council chambers and meeting rooms for easy and accurate camera position for best-shot selection. The software can be used to automate multiple cameras per room with audio, graphics and up to 6000 presets. When a seat is activated (via the mouse, microphone or touch-screen), the CPS-LGS-S recalls the preset shot associated with the seat as well as any graphics (i.e. names) or video. A joystick control panel provides trim controls for pan, tilt, zoom and focus, to adjust the camera’s position if the user moves.



The CP-D-3A Control Panel features a three-axis joystick for pan, tilt and zoom functions to adjust the camera’s position if the user moves and speed select knobs to adjust sensitivity. The Telemetrics PT-CP-S2 Pan/Tilt Head features variable operating speeds and shot convergence technology that allow for programmable timed presets to start and stop all axes simultaneously.





