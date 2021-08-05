Demand for Ad-Free Streaming Tech Boosts Amagi's Revenues
Reports 18% growth in the April to June 2021 period compared to the previous quarter
NEW YORK—Amagi, a major provider in SaaS technologies for broadcast and streaming TV in the cloud, has announced strong growth in revenue thanks to burgeoning global popularity of ad-free streaming services and demand for CTV-led free ad supported streaming TV technologies.
Revenue jumped by 18% in the quarter ending in June 2021 compared to the previous quarter and spiked 110% from the same quarter in 2020, the company reported.
Compared to the previous quarter, Amagi also reported a 9% increase in customers and a 27% rise in ad impressions.
“The solid result of this quarter reflects the steady growth of viewership for our premium content partners led by CTV growth globally”, said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder of Amagi. “With our deep industry experience and insights, Amagi has been able to stay ahead of the curve, anticipating the demands and furnishing cutting-edge technologies to meet the needs of this rapidly evolving industry. As a result, our solutions for channel creation, content management, distribution and monetization offer the greatest benefits to every stakeholder in the broadcast and streaming TV ecosystem.”
Overall, Amagi manages 500+ channels, with deliveries in more than 40 countries. The company supports more than 250 streaming TV channels across sports, news, entertainment, kids, lifestyle, music and other genres. The company has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBC Universal, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.
The company did not report specific revenue figures or profits.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
