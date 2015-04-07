Dejero Introduces Live+ EnGo

WATERLOO, CANADA – Dejero has launched its new product, Live+ EnGo, a compact camera-mounted or wearable transmitter for remote video acquisition. Live+ EnGo encodes H.264 video and transmits it over multiple IP networks, delivering high picture quality with low latency.

Cable free, Live+ EnGo can be connected to any SDI or HDMI camera, easily detecting video input, format and available network connections. The Live+ EnGo is able to bond up to eight network connections, including 3G/4G/LTE, WiFi, Ethernet and portable satellite.

Additional features include internal storage for up to 40 hours of HD recording, a display port video output, integrated Bluetooth connectivity and external USB ports. The Live+ Control cloud allows technicians to control multiple Live+ EnGo transmitters from any Web browser. Live+ EnGo is powered by a single Gold Mount or V-mount video camera battery.