Dejero Deployed for U.S. Football Coverage
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero
said that Kraft Sports Productions and Thistle Communications used the Dejero Live+
transmitters to send video back to the Boston production facility during
coverage of the “professional American football season.”
Kraft Sports Productions manages video, while Thistle Communications
provides transmission and engineering support, Kraft crews follow a
professional football team each week and gather footage leading up to and
immediately following the game. The footage is used in productions such as
team-specific pre- and postgame shows for TV and Web audiences.
Equipped with the Live+ mobile transmitter and an HD camera,
Kraft’s production crews follow the team to capture player and coach
interviews, pre- and postgame press conferences, live reporter Q&As with
fans, practice and locker room coverage, and more. The Live+ mobile transmitter
encodes and transmits live or prerecorded HD or SD video using any combination
of 3G/4G/LTE cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or satellite links from any
location. The transmitter’s adaptive bit rate bonded cellular encoding combines
available cell and wireless networks to ensure reliable high-bandwidth
transmission of the HD video.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox