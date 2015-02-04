Dejero Deployed for U.S. Football Coverage

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero

said that Kraft Sports Productions and Thistle Communications used the Dejero Live+

transmitters to send video back to the Boston production facility during

coverage of the “professional American football season.”



Kraft Sports Productions manages video, while Thistle Communications

provides transmission and engineering support, Kraft crews follow a

professional football team each week and gather footage leading up to and

immediately following the game. The footage is used in productions such as

team-specific pre- and postgame shows for TV and Web audiences.



Equipped with the Live+ mobile transmitter and an HD camera,

Kraft’s production crews follow the team to capture player and coach

interviews, pre- and postgame press conferences, live reporter Q&As with

fans, practice and locker room coverage, and more. The Live+ mobile transmitter

encodes and transmits live or prerecorded HD or SD video using any combination

of 3G/4G/LTE cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or satellite links from any

location. The transmitter’s adaptive bit rate bonded cellular encoding combines

available cell and wireless networks to ensure reliable high-bandwidth

transmission of the HD video.