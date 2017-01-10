DEG: Sales of 4K Devices Grow in 2016

LOS ANGELES—There’s no place like home; based on the Digital Entertainment Group’s Home Entertainment Report for 2016, consumers are finding some more truth to that statement. DEG’s annual year-end report saw an increase in home entertainment spending, including a strong showing for 4KTVs, players and discs in what the company says was its first year of launch.

The report found that roughly 10 million 4K/UHD TVs shipped in 2016 and expects that number to increase to 30 million by the end of 2017. 4KTV makes up about 16 million of the 112 million households for HD/UHD penetration. In addition, UHD Blu-ray players and 4K disc content also saw strong showings; approximately 300,000 Blu-ray players shipped, per CTA, while 4K discs on TV shows and movies outpaced HD discs in its first year of release. Those numbers can be expected to increase going forward, as more titles are available in 4K/UHD; 110 are currently available, the report says, with a projected 250 available in 2017.

In total, DEG reports that U.S. home entertainment exceeded $18 billion in 2016. Overall electronic sell-through spending rose 5 percent; theatrical content grew 17 percent year-over-year. After a dip in 2015, video-on-demand saw an increase over the past year of 6 percent, totaling $2.1 billion. Subscription VOD was up 26 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 2015, 22 percent for the full year.

To read the full report, click here.