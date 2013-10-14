Decimator Design begins shipments of DMON-4S

Decimator Design has begun shipping its DMON-4S, a combination of four SDI-HDMI converters and a multi-function quad-split facility in one small box.

The miniature DMON-4S includes four independent 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and four independent HDMI outputs. These I/Os allow for a versatile combination of uses, including:

Four independent SDI inputs to HDMI quad-split output;

Four independent SDI to HDMI converters;

Three independent SDI to HDMI converters with a quad-split output;

Two independent SDI to 2 HDMI converters with loop through;

A single SDI or quad-split to 4 HDMI outputs.



Quad-Split mode allows selection of audio from any input.

The DMON-4S is a portable converter with a new easy-to-use LCD screen and button control system. This gives easy access to all of the outstanding features without using complicated LED/button control, dip switches or having to carry around a computer to change a simple setting. The ability to be controlled at a distance via USB on a Windows-based application comes as standard with all Decimator Design products.