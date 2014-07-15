Deadline Extended as Net Neutrality Comments Crash FCC Database

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission is extending the comment period for its network neutrality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking after a torrent of comments bought down the filing interface. The original deadline was set for today.



“Not surprisingly, we have seen an overwhelming surge in traffic on our website that is making it difficult for many people to file comments through our Electronic Comment Filing System,” said FCC Press Secretary Kim Hart. “Please be assured that the commission is aware of these issues and is committed to making sure that everyone trying to submit comments will have their views entered into the record. Accordingly, we are extending the comment deadline until midnight Friday, July 18. You also have the option of emailing your comments to openinternet@fcc.gov, and your views will be placed in the public record.”

