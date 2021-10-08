Dazn Live Weekend Global Streams Reach Over 65 Million

LONDON—In another sign of the rapid growth of sports streaming business, the sports streaming platform DAZN has reported that its live global sports viewing figures reached a total of well over 65 million streams across internet-enabled devices during the first weekend of October for matches from Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, MotoGP in Spain, as well as the NFL and the Premier League in Canada and Spain.

DAZN also reported that it hit a record of 2.7 plus million global concurrent viewers streaming sports content at a single moment over the weekend.

“DAZN is using next generation technology to challenge the status quo”, said DAZN co-CEO Shay Segev. “Streaming flexibility is what fans want and DAZN is delivering.”

DAZN delivers content direct-to-the consumer, with subscribers able to access live and on-demand content from any internet-enabled device, such as Smart TVs, laptops and computers, mobile phones, tablets and games consoles.

DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories.