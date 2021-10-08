Dazn Live Weekend Global Streams Reach Over 65 Million
The sports streaming platform Dazn also recorded a record 2.7 million concurrent viewers
LONDON—In another sign of the rapid growth of sports streaming business, the sports streaming platform DAZN has reported that its live global sports viewing figures reached a total of well over 65 million streams across internet-enabled devices during the first weekend of October for matches from Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, MotoGP in Spain, as well as the NFL and the Premier League in Canada and Spain.
DAZN also reported that it hit a record of 2.7 plus million global concurrent viewers streaming sports content at a single moment over the weekend.
“DAZN is using next generation technology to challenge the status quo”, said DAZN co-CEO Shay Segev. “Streaming flexibility is what fans want and DAZN is delivering.”
DAZN delivers content direct-to-the consumer, with subscribers able to access live and on-demand content from any internet-enabled device, such as Smart TVs, laptops and computers, mobile phones, tablets and games consoles.
DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.