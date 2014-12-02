Dawnbreaker Adopts Studio Technologies Live-Link

FALLS CHURCH, VA.—Dawnbreaker Communications selected the Studio Technologies Live-Link Mini Remote Camera Interface System to help its production crews cover live sports, political events, news and corporate broadcasts from its Ku-band satellite truck.



Gil Miller-Muro, president and owner of Dawnbreaker, often finds himself needing to set up live HD shots as much as 1,000 feet away from the truck.



“I do a lot of work in sports stadiums, and the connectivity between the camera and the truck can be an issue, specifically with regards to the availability of analog audio lines to send intercom and IFB down, as sports venues often offer limited amounts of audio lines and carrying thousands of feet of additional cables ends up weighing the crew down,” Miller-Muro said. “The first time that I used the Live-Link Mini, I was working a Baltimore Ravens game and placed the unit inside the stadium. The OB truck was parked quite a fair distance from the camera position on the field, so there was a limited amount of connectivity options. With the Live-Link Mini, I was able to use one fiber connection to successfully route all the audio, video, IFB and intercoms from the camera to the truck.”



Studio Technologies’ Live-Link Mini Remote Camera Interface System is a lightweight camera end unit with a choice of two truck end, rack-mount units, depending on application needs. In the near future, a portable version of the truck end unit will also be available. The system offers one 3G-/HD-/SD-SDI path in each direction, integrated party-line and four-wire intercom support, line-level and powered talent cueing and is fully compatible with SMPTE standards. The units interconnect through one single-mode fiber for quick and reliable field deployment.

