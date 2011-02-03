Dates and events you need to know

CABSAT 2011

Date: Feb. 8-10

Location: Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre

For more information, visit http://www.cabsat.com/page.cfm/Link=83/t=m/goSection=7.

2011 IBC Innovation Awards Deadline

Deadline: Feb. 11, 2011

Manufacturers, system integrators and broadcasters have until Feb. 11, 2011, to complete their submissions.

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.

Second ATSC Symposium of Next Generation Broadcast Television

Date: Feb. 15

Location: Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa, Rancho Mirage, CA

The event will be held in conjunction with the Hollywood Post Alliance Technology Retreat. Topics at the event will include advance modulation techniques and new high-efficiency coding.

For more information, visit www.hpaonline.com.

Broadcast Video Expo

Date: Feb. 15-17

Location: London

For more information, visit http://www.bvexpo.co.uk/.

NRB 2011 Convention & Exposition

Date: Feb. 26 through March 1

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, TN

For more information, visit http://nrbconvention.org/.

SMPTE call for papers on stereoscopic 3-D

Abstract due date: Feb. 28

The SMPTE is seeking papers for its Second International Stereoscopic 3-D Conference to be held June 21-22 in New York City.

For more information, visit http://www.smpte.org/events/2nd_Annual_3D_Conference_Call_for_Papers/,

2011 Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference & Expo

Date: March 8-9, 2011

Location: Lansing, MI

For more information, visit http://www.michmab.com/.

SMPTE DCS Conference

Dates: April 9-10

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

The SMPTE will hold its annual DCE Conference at the 2011 NAB Show. This year’s event is entitled “Advances in Images and Sound: 3D, 4K, and Beyond.”

For more information, visit http://www.smpte.org/events/DCS2011.

2011 NAB Show

Dates: April 9-14

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

NABEF accepting entries for Celebration of Service to America Awards

Deadline: March 4, 2011

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is seeking entries for its 13th annual Celebration of Service to America Awards. Winners will be recognized June 6, 2011, at the Washington Convention Center.

For more information, visit http://www.nabef.org/events/servicetoamerica/2011/callForEntries.asp.