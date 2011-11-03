ABA 2011 (Alaska Broadcasters Association convention)

Dates: Nov. 3-4

Location: Anchorage Marriott Hotel, Anchorage, Alaska

For more information, visit http://www.alaskabroadcasters.org/.

New York City Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 5

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Columbia University, Schapiro Center

For more information, visit http://sbe.org/calendar/view_entry.php?id=219&date=20111105&user=national.



WABE 2011 (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) Annual Convention

Dates: Nov. 6-8

Location: Shaw Conference Center, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

For more information, visit: http://www.wabe.ca/.





Future of Broadcast Television (FOBTV) Summit

Date: Nov. 10-11

Location: Shanghai, China

For more information, visit http://www.nercdtv.org/fobtv2011/index.aspx.

NAB Leadership Development Program

Dates: Nov. 13-16

Location: NABEF Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

This four-day professional development program focuses on the fundamentals of leadership and equipping mid-level professionals with the tools they need to handle business challenges.

For more information, visit: http://www.nabef.org/initiatives/leadershipDevelopment/default.asp.

OMVC/Broadcast Engineering Mobile DTV Summit

Date: Nov. 17

Location: Castaway Restaurant and Meeting Center, Burbank, Calif.

For more information, visit: http://broadcastengineering.com/events/mobilelive/?cid=mobilefall300x250

FCC Form 323 filing deadline

Date: Dec. 1

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.