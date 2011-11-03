Dateline
ABA 2011 (Alaska Broadcasters Association convention)
Dates: Nov. 3-4
Location: Anchorage Marriott Hotel, Anchorage, Alaska
For more information, visit http://www.alaskabroadcasters.org/.
New York City Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 5
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Columbia University, Schapiro Center
For more information, visit http://sbe.org/calendar/view_entry.php?id=219&date=20111105&user=national.
WABE 2011 (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) Annual Convention
Dates: Nov. 6-8
Location: Shaw Conference Center, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
For more information, visit: http://www.wabe.ca/.
Future of Broadcast Television (FOBTV) Summit
Date: Nov. 10-11
Location: Shanghai, China
For more information, visit http://www.nercdtv.org/fobtv2011/index.aspx.
NAB Leadership Development Program
Dates: Nov. 13-16
Location: NABEF Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
This four-day professional development program focuses on the fundamentals of leadership and equipping mid-level professionals with the tools they need to handle business challenges.
For more information, visit: http://www.nabef.org/initiatives/leadershipDevelopment/default.asp.
OMVC/Broadcast Engineering Mobile DTV Summit
Date: Nov. 17
Location: Castaway Restaurant and Meeting Center, Burbank, Calif.
For more information, visit: http://broadcastengineering.com/events/mobilelive/?cid=mobilefall300x250
FCC Form 323 filing deadline
Date: Dec. 1
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
