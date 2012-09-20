CCBE (Central Canada Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE RF Safety Course

Date: Sept. 25

RF Solutions’ Richard Strickland will conduct an online SBE RF Safety Course. Topics will discuss proving compliance at a broadcast site, the biological effects of RF radiation and other topics.

For more information visit http://www.sbe.org/sections/SBERFSafetyCourse.php.

FCC Open Meeting

Date: Sept. 28

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The FCC is scheduled to consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking implementing an incentive auction for broadcast spectrum.

For more information visit www.fcc.gov.

SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 11, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information visit www.sbe22.org.

NAB Show 2013 Call for Speakers

Deadline: Oct. 19

The National Association of Broadcasters has put out a call for speakers for its 2013 annual convention in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2013. Interested parties should submit technical paper or session proposals conforming to the trade association’s guidelines.

For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/education/speaking_opportunities/default.asp.

ABA (Alaska Broadcasters Association) Convention

Date: Nov. 8-9

Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage, AK

For more information visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.

NAB Futures

Date: Nov. 11-13

Location: Laguna Beach, CA

An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.

WABE (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Nov. 18-20

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

For more information visit www.wabe.ca.