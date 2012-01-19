Dateline
South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention
Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012
Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, SC
For more information, visit www.scba.net.
Deadline for comments on waiver requests extending white-space database protection to certain TV receive sites
The commission is seeking comments on 17 waiver requests that would allow registration of LPTV and MVPD TV receive sites in the white-space database.
Comments due: Jan. 30, 2012
Reply comments due: Feb. 14, 2012
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC Open Meeting
Date: Jan. 31, 2012, 10:30 a.m. EDT
Location: FCC Headquarters, Room TW-C305, 445 12th St., S.W., Washington, D.C.
The FCC will hold its monthly open meeting and consider items including a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to reform the Lifeline program to ensure universal availability of communications services.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention
Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012
Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN
For more information, visit www.nrbconvention.org.
Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo
Date: March 13-14, 2012
Location: Lansing, MI
For more information, visit www.michmab.com.
Satellite 2012
Dates: March 12-15, 2012
The event will include conference content provided by 300 satellite communications experts and a large exhibition floor.
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.satellite2012.com.
2012 NAB Show
Date: April 16-19, 2012
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com
National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: May 17-19, 2012
Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 and SBE Convention
Date: June 10, 2012
Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM
For more information, visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention and Tradeshow
Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information, visit www.ibc.org.
Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort and Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information, visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 4, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
