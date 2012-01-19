South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention

Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, SC

For more information, visit www.scba.net.

Deadline for comments on waiver requests extending white-space database protection to certain TV receive sites

The commission is seeking comments on 17 waiver requests that would allow registration of LPTV and MVPD TV receive sites in the white-space database.

Comments due: Jan. 30, 2012

Reply comments due: Feb. 14, 2012

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC Open Meeting

Date: Jan. 31, 2012, 10:30 a.m. EDT

Location: FCC Headquarters, Room TW-C305, 445 12th St., S.W., Washington, D.C.

The FCC will hold its monthly open meeting and consider items including a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to reform the Lifeline program to ensure universal availability of communications services.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention

Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN

For more information, visit www.nrbconvention.org.

Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo

Date: March 13-14, 2012

Location: Lansing, MI

For more information, visit www.michmab.com.

Satellite 2012

Dates: March 12-15, 2012

The event will include conference content provided by 300 satellite communications experts and a large exhibition floor.

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.satellite2012.com.

2012 NAB Show

Date: April 16-19, 2012

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com

National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: May 17-19, 2012

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM

For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 and SBE Convention

Date: June 10, 2012

Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM

For more information, visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention and Tradeshow

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.

Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort and Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information, visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 4, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.