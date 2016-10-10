Dante Certification Program Now Available Online

PORTLAND, ORE.—Users can now get Dante certified from anywhere with access to online, as Audinate has announced that it is making the entirety of its Level 1 Dante Certification program available online.

The Dante Certification program provides a way for system designers, engineers and other to learn about Dante with in-depth training. There are two levels, with Level 1 available both in person and now online, and Level 2, which is only available in person.

Level 1 certification tests proficiency of basic Dante audio networking concepts, covering audio networking fundamentals, basic networking concepts, creating a small-scale Dante network, and using Dante Controller and Dante Soundcard. The course consists of five videos and a 40 question test. When completed, participants receive a certificate and are registered in Audinate’s internal database of certified professionals.

For more information on the online course, visit www.audinate.com/cert-info.