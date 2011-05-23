Danmon Systems to exhibit systems integration services at Broadcast Asia

Danmon Systems Group (DSG), the Danish provider of systems integration support to television and radio broadcasters, post-production houses and professional audio studios, will exhibit its service capabilities at Broadcast Asia in Singapore next month. DSG's services embrace most aspects of broadcast and electronic media technology, from consultancy to production and post production, transmission and archiving, encompassing video, audio, graphics, streaming, audio-visual and multimedia applications. DSG is a part of Dan Technologies Group, which has more than 125 staff operating internationally from offices in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the UK and Vietnam. It has recently completed a range of projects, including design, construction and delivery of regional TV stations in Vietnam, with on-site technical and journalistic training.

DSG also developed and installed a robotic camera system for TV2 News in Copenhagen, Denmark, including HD/SD cameras with optical-fiber signal feed, pan/tilt/lens control, motorised pedestal and attached prompter. Another project involved design and installation of an IP-based remote-controlled camera system at seven regional sites for a major Scandinavian broadcaster.