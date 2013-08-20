Danish broadcaster launches HD news studio

TV 2|DANMARK, Denmark’s publicly owned television network, has launched a new HD news studio at its Odense, Denmark, headquarters.



The studio, designed and installed by Danmon Systems Group, represents a comprehensive upgrade from the network’s SD operations and includes a new studio with multiple new real-world and virtual sets and new HD control room.

“Upgrading the TV 2 news service from standard definition to high definition presented a logical opportunity to install a more visually attractive and versatile on-screen environment," said Kjeld Skovlund, Head of Development at TV 2.

"The new studio is located inside a large gallery with the main presentation sets at one end and the weather presentation area at the other. Camera facilities include three robotic pedestals and a Steadicam system.”

Production of daily news programs is coordinated within the newsroom via an LSB Virtual Studio Manager and Mosart news automation system, said Skovlund. The setup gives the network’s operators access to control panels, interfaces and external devices via an IP infrastructure linked to a VSM-Studio server. Mosart uses a template-based structure that “provides the security and predictability essential for our news service,” he added.



The live news set includes a 36ft ultrawide screen that presenters can use interactively rather than simply as a backdrop. The screen is illuminated by Barco projectors and provides creative options for studio interview program as well as presenter-to-camera shots.



A special control room with a variety of technology, including Grass Valley Kayenne video switcher, two Studer Vista audio control consoles, Miranda multiviewers, Gunterman & Drunk KVM systems, TC Electronic audio interfaces, Genelec stereo and surround-sound monitor loudspeakers, Miranda glue products, and Omneon and EVS studio servers is used in the production of special events.

